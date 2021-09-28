Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Seer were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Seer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,887,000 after buying an additional 124,667 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,488,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after buying an additional 660,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Shares of SEER opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.