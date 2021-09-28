Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $994.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.