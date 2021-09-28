Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

OLED stock opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.67. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $172.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

