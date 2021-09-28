Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 18.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in PTC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in PTC by 370.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

