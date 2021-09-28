Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.