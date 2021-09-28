B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

BGS stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B&G Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

