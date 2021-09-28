BitTorrent (BTT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $235.15 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $235.15 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00081773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013652 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006418 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003498 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.