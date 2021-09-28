BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai Sells 15,534 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 8,722,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,079,660. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

