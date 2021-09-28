BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 424,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,395 shares of company stock worth $25,041,840 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

