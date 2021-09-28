BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

BlackLine stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 424,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

