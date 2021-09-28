BlackRock Inc. Acquires 526,274 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $701,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,691,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

