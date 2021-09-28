BlackRock Inc. Has $715 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,027,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,348 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $714,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

