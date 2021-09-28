BlackRock Inc. Has $784.83 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $784,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MKL opened at $1,220.00 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,240.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.