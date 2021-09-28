BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,368,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.64% of Valley National Bancorp worth $743,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after buying an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $6,106,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

