BlackRock Inc. Sells 523,595 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,387,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Crown worth $755,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,569,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,296,000 after buying an additional 162,085 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.