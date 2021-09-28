BlackRock Inc. Sells 635,387 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.23% of Campbell Soup worth $723,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

