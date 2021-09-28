Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

