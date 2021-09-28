Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $52,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 235.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,113 shares of company stock worth $38,461,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

