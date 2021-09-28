Blair William & Co. IL Sells 37,099 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.47% of Dolby Laboratories worth $47,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB stock opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.07 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

