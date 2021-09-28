Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,342 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

