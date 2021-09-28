Blair William & Co. IL Sells 84,541 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,541 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $65,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after buying an additional 262,845 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

