Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

