BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMTX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:BMTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,479. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,032,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

