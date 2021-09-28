BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 13,464 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

