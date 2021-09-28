BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 22,309 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Extreme Networks worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 785,174 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 487,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

