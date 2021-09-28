BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 71,585 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.37 million, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

