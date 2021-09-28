BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.