BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,374 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBT opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

