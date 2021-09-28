BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 153.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

