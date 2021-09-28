Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $67.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.46.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Boot Barn stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $97.60. 4,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $99.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 615.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

