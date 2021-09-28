Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

