Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.02.

TSE:BLX opened at C$36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.61.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.51%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

