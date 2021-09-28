Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 413,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,085,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $468.26 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.84 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.10 and a 200 day moving average of $448.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

