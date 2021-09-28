Boston Family Office LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,684,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,870,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $358.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.