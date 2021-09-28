Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after purchasing an additional 494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 444.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 584,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 476,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

