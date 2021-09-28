Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Accenture by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,912,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,085,000 after acquiring an additional 418,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 124,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

NYSE:ACN opened at $334.51 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

