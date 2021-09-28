Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 161.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.