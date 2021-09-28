Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

