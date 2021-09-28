BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOX. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

