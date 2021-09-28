Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,428 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 20.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 147.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $19,605,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 501,907 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 441,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LU opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

