Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,983 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72,513.0% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

