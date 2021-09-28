Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,955 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,551,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 65,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,770,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.