Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,492 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,492 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $201,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.04 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

