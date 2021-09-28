Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The ODP during the first quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The ODP during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

ODP opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.