Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

