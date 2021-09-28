Bridgefront Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 88.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

ALL stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

