Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 4,835 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $313.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

