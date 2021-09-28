Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $495.25. 33,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,121 shares of company stock worth $11,104,158. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.