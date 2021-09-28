Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.52 Million

Analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $50.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $51.60 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $189.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.39 million to $192.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $244.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,056,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 78,595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

