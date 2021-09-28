Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.38. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 630,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.07. 15,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.