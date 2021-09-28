Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.38. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 630,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.07. 15,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

